The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) conducted a special operation near a Russian military unit — explosions were heard there, and there are reports of dead and wounded servicemen.

This was reported to Babel by intelligence sources.

The operation was carried out in the area of the settlement of Shchytova near Vladivostok in Primorsky Krai. The 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade is stationed there, which participated in the fighting near Kyiv, Vuhledar, Mariupol, in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions. The Russian 155th brigade was distinguished by its particular cruelty towards the local population and executions of Ukrainian prisoners.

At 09:00 local time, a powerful explosion occurred in the parking lot of a military unit, followed by another one later. A lot of equipment and special services personnel arrived at the scene of the explosions, and even a helicopter was raised. At the entrance to the village of Shchytova, the area near administrative buildings and parking lots was surrounded.

Traffic in the area has been partially blocked, and law enforcement is checking all vehicles. The cause of the explosions is said to be an "incident with gas equipment".

As a result of the operation in Vladivostok, there are known dead and wounded occupiers. According to eyewitnesses, there are many ambulances at the scene.

Ukrainian intelligence regularly conducts operations on Russian territory. For example, on September 11, the GUR drones attacked an occupier ship near Novorossiysk — there are only four of them in Russia. And on September 13, a chemical plant in the Perm Territory of the Russian Federation came under attack.

