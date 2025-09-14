GUR attacked a large chemical production facility in Russia

On September 13, the UAV Forces of the GUR active operations department attacked the Russian production of PJSC “Metafrax Chemicals”.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

“Metafrax Chemicals” is the second largest producer of organic synthesis chemicals in the Russian Federation. The company is located in the Perm Territory, 1 600 kilometers from the state border with Ukraine.

According to preliminary information, equipment for the production of urea, which is used in explosives, was damaged. Other main components of the explosives produced by the enterprise are urotropine, methanol and pentrite.