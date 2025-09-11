The GUR drones attacked an occupier ship near Novorossiysk. There are only 4 of these in Russia

A multi-purpose vessel of the MPSV07 project from the Russian Black Sea Fleet worth $60 million was hit by Ukrainian drones.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Russians put this ship into operation in 2015. In total, the enemy has only 4 such vessels.

The ship is equipped with diving complexes, remote-controlled devices, side-scan sonar, and PER means. It can be used for bottom surveying. The shipʼs power is approximately 4 MW.

At the time of the attack by the GUR special forces, the enemy ship was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay, where the enemy had concentrated the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.

The drones hit the area of the control bridge, where the shipʼs navigation and communications equipment is located.

GUR says that the enemy shipʼs RER equipment was destroyed as a result of the strike. The ship was put out of action and requires expensive repairs.

