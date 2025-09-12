NATO launches Eastern Sentinel mission to strengthen defenses against Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that on September 12, the Alliance launched a new mission to reinforce Europeʼs eastern flank.

Reuters writes about this.

"This is reckless and unacceptable. We cannot allow Russian drones to enter allied airspace," Rutte said, announcing Operation Eastern Sentinel.

The mission involves a variety of land and air assets. According to Rutte, allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, have already committed to the mission. Other allies are also planning to join. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Alexus Grinkiewicz said that NATO will defend every inch of Alliance territory.