NATO launches Eastern Sentinel mission to strengthen defenses against Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that on September 12, the Alliance launched a new mission to reinforce Europeʼs eastern flank.
Reuters writes about this.
"This is reckless and unacceptable. We cannot allow Russian drones to enter allied airspace," Rutte said, announcing Operation Eastern Sentinel.
The mission involves a variety of land and air assets. According to Rutte, allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, have already committed to the mission. Other allies are also planning to join. NATO Supreme Allied Commander Alexus Grinkiewicz said that NATO will defend every inch of Alliance territory.
- On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, at least 8 UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine towards Poland.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Polish airspace had been violated at least 19 times. For the first time, drones flew not from Ukraine, “due to mistakes or minor Russian provocations”, but from the territory of Belarus. Polish authorities called the incident “an act of aggression”.
- Due to the Russian drone incursion into Poland, NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. It stipulates that Alliance member states can initiate consultations when, in their opinion, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any member is threatened.
