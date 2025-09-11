France sends additional fighter jets to defend Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would send three additional “Rafale” fighter jets to defend Polandʼs disputed territory.

Macron wrote about this in X.

"Following the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, I have decided to deploy three ʼRafaleʼ fighter jets to jointly defend Polish airspace and NATOʼs eastern flank with our allies. I made this commitment yesterday to the Polish Prime Minister," Macron wrote.

He added that he had also discussed the issue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose country is also involved in the defense of NATOʼs eastern flank.