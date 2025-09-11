Russia remotely mines Chernihiv region more than 30 km deep into the region

Russian troops have increased the distance of remote mining near the border with Chernihiv region. Now the enemy can drop mines more than 30 kilometers deep into the region.

This was stated by the head of the Novhorod-Siversky District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov on the air of the project Suspilne.Studio.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have been constantly mining the border areas of the Chernihiv region with small drones. But now they are dumping them using “Gerbera” drones.

"It could be not only 30 kilometers, but also more. The enemy continues its war crimes, mines territories where civilians live," Seliverstov emphasized.

He also reported that 504 people currently live in the five-kilometer zone of the Novhorod-Siversky district. Since 2023, almost 5 500 people have been evacuated from the border areas of the district, and 12 local residents have left in the last week.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, part of the Chernihiv region was occupied. Russian troops retreated in early April 2022. However, the occupiers will continue to territorialize the civilian population and destroy infrastructure.

Frontline territories are often under attack by enemy drones. On September 4, the Russians hit a humanitarian mission in the Chernihiv region with a missile, killing 2 people and injuring 3.

