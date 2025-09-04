Russians hit humanitarian mission in the Chernihiv region with missile, there are casualties (UPD)

The Russians fired a missile near a checkpoint at the entrance to Novoselivka in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
As of 4:04 PM, two people were reported dead and three injured.
The attack came against the staff of a humanitarian demining mission who were carrying out demining work in the area.
Before the attack, the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the north.
