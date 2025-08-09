Russians hit Ukraine with two Iskander missiles and 47 drones

On the night of August 9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 47 drones and two “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Frontline territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were under attack by drones, and missiles were fired at the city of Dnipro.

Previously, air defenses neutralized one “Iskander-K” missile, as well as 16 Shahed and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

In total, 31 UAVs were hit in 15 locations. Three people were injured in the attack in Dnipro.

