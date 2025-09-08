Drone wreckage with Cyrillic inscriptions found on Polandʼs border with Belarus

In Poland, wreckage of an unidentified flying object was found 300 meters from the border with Belarus, in the Terespol area.

This was reported by the PAP publication, citing law enforcement officials.

Information about the find was received by the police from border post employees at around 10:00 PM on September 7. The wreckage was discovered in a cornfield in the settlement of Polatyce, Biała-Podlaskie County.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that the drone found was without explosives and had inscriptions in Cyrillic.

A similar incident occurred in Poland on the night of August 20. Only then did the drone fall and detonate. It was determined that it was a Russian drone that had deviated from its course during the Russian air attack on Ukraine.

On the night of September 8, the Russian army launched 142 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 112 enemy drones.

