Russian drone crashes and explodes in Poland

In Poland, on the night of August 20, a Russian drone crashed and detonated, having deviated from its course during the Russian air attack on Ukraine.

This information was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Police received a report of an explosion in the town of Osinach, 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, at 02:22. Officers found charred metal and plastic debris at the scene.

The Polish publication Rzeczpospolita has unofficial information that the object that exploded in Osinach could have been an Iranian drone of the Shahed-131 or Shahed-136 type.

Lublin District Prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz said that the parts of the drone found indicate the use of explosives. He stressed that the type of explosives and their quantity cannot be determined at this time.

A source in the Ministry of National Defense reported that a military drone without a warhead, most likely a decoy, crashed near the city of Osinach. Such devices are designed to defeat air defense systems and distract them from combat drones.

Later, Polandʼs Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski acknowledged the violation of the countryʼs airspace "from the east" on August 20. He promised that Poland would "file a protest against the perpetrator", without specifying the country.

In early August, a drone was found in Lithuania that had flown in from Belarus earlier in the week. It crashed into a training ground.

