Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones at night. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of September 8, the Russian army launched 142 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched drones from such Russian locations as Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in annexed Crimea. Over 100 of the drones launched were “Shahed” drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 112 enemy drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

26 drone hits were recorded at seven locations. Debris also fell in one location.

