Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7. Death toll rises to 3

3 people were killed in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of September 7.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The body of a deceased man was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building in the Svyatoshynsky district at night.

In total, 3 people died as a result of Russian shelling in the capital, including an infant.

On the night of September 7, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 810 drones and 13 missiles. This is the largest number of Russian drones launched since the start of the full-scale invasion. Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions were under attack.

In Kyiv, the Svyatoshynsky district was the worst affected, with the entrance of a 9-story building partially collapsing. A mother and her two-month-old baby were killed in the attack. Another 20 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

