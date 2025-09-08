News

Russian attack on Kyiv on September 7. Death toll rises to 3

Svitlana Kravchenko
3 people were killed in a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of September 7.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The body of a deceased man was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building in the Svyatoshynsky district at night.

In total, 3 people died as a result of Russian shelling in the capital, including an infant.

