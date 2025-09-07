Russians shelled the center of Sumy. There are casualties, the regional administration building was damaged

In the afternoon of Sunday, September 7, Russian troops struck the city center of Sumy. There were casualties, including two children.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

An enemy strike drone hit Independence Square in the afternoon. As a result, the Sumy Regional State Administration building was again damaged.

A 60-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. Later, a 30-year-old man sought medical help.

A 13-year-old boy was also injured, and his six-year-old brother suffered a stress reaction after the explosion.

