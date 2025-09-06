Victims of 1945 reburied in the Ternopil region

A reburial ceremony for the remains found during the search was held on September 6 at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region. Representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish authorities and about 40 descendants of the village residents participated in the event.

This is reported by the Polish Press Agency and Ukrinform.

The discovered remains were reburied in the same place where the exhumation work was carried out — in the old Puzhnyky cemetery.

Ukraine was represented by the acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetyana Berezhna, the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Mishchenko, and the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Oleksandr Alferov.

The Polish delegation was headed by the Marshal of the Polish Senate Małgorzata Kidawa-Błonska. It also included the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Marta Cienkowski, the Chargé dʼAffaires ad interim in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz, and the Consul General in Lutsk Anna Nowakowska.

"In three years, we will celebrate the 370th anniversary of one of the most important events in the history of Polish-Ukrainian relations — the Union of Hadyak. The Union that hundreds of years ago ensured Ukraineʼs permanent membership in European civilization," Polish President Karol Nawrocki wrote in a letter.

He emphasized that he hopes "that by then the process of genuine Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation will begin forever, and the still bleeding wound of the genocide committed in Volhynia, Podolia, and Galicia will begin to heal".

A Roman Catholic mass was held during the ceremony. The memorials will remain nameless for now, as DNA testing of the remains is still ongoing. Initial identification results are expected later this year.