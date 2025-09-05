Flooding of metro tunnels in Kyiv — director of the Kyiv City State Administrationʼs Transport Infrastructure Department dismissed

Ruslan Kandybor was dismissed from his position as head of the Kyiv City State Administrationʼs transport infrastructure department. He is involved in the case of flooding of the Kyiv Metro tunnels between Demiivska and Lybidska stations in late 2023.

This is stated in the order, a copy of which is published by Interfax-Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko signed an order to dismiss Kandybor.

The document states that the official was dismissed "by agreement of the parties".

What is known about the subway flooding?

In December 2023, an emergency situation arose between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations — the tightness of the tunnel structures was broken and water began to leak.

Due to the threat to passenger safety, on December 8, 2023, the capitalʼs authorities stopped the movement of trains on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska metro line on the section between the “Lybidska” and “Demiivska” metro stations. The blue line became fully operational on September 12, 2024.

On December 24, 2024, the former head of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi was put on the wanted list. It later became known that he had left Ukraine on the basis of a forged conclusion from a military medical commission.

Kandybor was reported on suspicion of official negligence on July 10. According to the investigation, he knew about the threat that could destroy part of the tunnel, but did nothing to prevent it.

On July 17, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv removed him from his post and sent him under night house arrest.

The head of the track, tunnel structures and buildings service and the chief engineer of the metro were also suspected in this case.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.