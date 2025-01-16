Former Kyiv Metro Director Brahinsky left Ukraine based on a fake military medical commisionʼs conclusion

The former head of the Kyiv Metro left Ukraine based on a forged conclusion from a military medical commission (MMC). Babelʼs sources report that this is Viktor Brahinsky.

The man was excluded from military service by decision of a medical commission due to an allegedly incurable illness.

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case into this fact — investigators are currently conducting a search of the companyʼs office premises.

What preceded

On December 24 of last year, Brahinsky was declared wanted. The date of disappearance is indicated as June 20, 2024. His last known location is Kyiv.

In November, the prosecutorʼs office charged Brahinsky with misconduct in office. The maximum penalty under this article is 5 years in prison.

The investigation found that the former head of the capitalʼs subway did not assess the risks of emergency situations in the subway, did not do anything to ensure its long-term service and prevent malfunctions. He also did not appoint a commission to inspect and monitor defective, weakened structures and facilities of the stations of the “Obolonsko-Teremkivska” line of the Kyiv Metro.

The result was the destruction of the tunnels — water entered the tunnel on the section between the metro stations "Demiivska" and "Lybidska", which disrupted the waterproofing for a long time. Therefore, on December 8, 2023, the capitalʼs authorities stopped the movement of trains on the “Obolonsko-Teremkivska” metro line on the section between the metro stations "Lybidska" and "Demiivska". The blue line became fully operational on September 12, 2024.

Due to the official negligence of the suspect, the city budget suffered losses of over 138.5 million hryvnias from December 2023 to March 2024. The Kyiv Metro Enterprise received almost 26 million hryvnias less due to the closure of metro stations.

