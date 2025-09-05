“PlayCity” fined a famous blogger almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

“PlayCity” fined blogger Rusalochka XL UAH 4.8 million for illegal gambling advertising.

This was reported by the agency.

According to “PlayCity”, Instagram blogger Rusalochka XL posted a video on the social network in August, calling gambling “good for mood and concentration”.

She also talked about an alleged personal win in her stories and added a link to a casino website. She currently has 493 000 followers on her Instagram page and 939 000 on TikTok.

Rusalochka.xl / Tik Tok

The agency discovered that the blogger was not registered as a player at the online casino she was advertising. That is, her "winnings" were fictitious, and the content was created to promote the illegal gambling business.

Its content was deemed manipulative advertising with a call for illegal gambling.

The blogger was fined UAH 4.8 million for the offense.

“PlayCity” was created to replace the liquidated Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). The new state agency became operational on June 2 of this year.

In late July, “PlayCity” fined the Telegram channel “Trukha Ukraine” UAH 4.8 million for illegal gambling advertising. This is the first time a Telegram channel has been fined for casino advertising.

In August, “PlayCity” fined blogger Elizar Bashynskyi (papaelik) UAH 4.8 million for illegal gambling advertising.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.