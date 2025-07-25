Telegram channel “Trukha Ukraine” fined for illegal gambling advertising

The state agency PlayCity fined the Telegram channel "Trukha Ukraine" UAH 4.8 million for illegal advertising of gambling.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
PlayCity specialists discovered:
- systematic illegal advertising of gambling;
- lack of registration in the Register of Media Entities, which is mandatory for legal advertising;
- manipulative and misleading phrases;
- lack of warning about gaming addiction;
- advertising without a contract with licensed organizers.
This is the first case of a Telegram channel being fined for casino advertising.
- PlayCity was created to replace the liquidated Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). The new state agency became operational on June 2 of this year.
