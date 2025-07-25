News

Telegram channel “Trukha Ukraine” fined for illegal gambling advertising

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

The state agency PlayCity fined the Telegram channel "Trukha Ukraine" UAH 4.8 million for illegal advertising of gambling.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

PlayCity specialists discovered:

  • systematic illegal advertising of gambling;
  • lack of registration in the Register of Media Entities, which is mandatory for legal advertising;
  • manipulative and misleading phrases;
  • lack of warning about gaming addiction;
  • advertising without a contract with licensed organizers.

This is the first case of a Telegram channel being fined for casino advertising.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.