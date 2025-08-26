“PlayCity” fined a blogger almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

The state agency “PlayCity” fined Instagram blogger Elizar Bashinskyi (papaelik) UAH 4.8 million for illegal casino advertising.

This was reported by the agency.

According to “PlayCity”, on his Instagram page, which has over 260 000 followers, the blogger systematically promoted gambling. In his stories, he posted links to online casinos and encouraged his audience to participate. This was recognized as a violation of advertising legislation.

Elizar Bashynskyi/Facebook

After the fine was declared, the blogger made his Instagram page private. He also has a TikTok account, which currently has over 355 000 followers.