In Volyn, 4 men attacked TRC employees — a shot was fired during the fight

In Volyn, 2 men attacked employees of a Territorial Recruit Center (TRC). One of the civilians shot a serviceman.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional TRC.

During the notification of citizens in the village of Boratyn, the TRC employees tried to check the military registration documents of four men. Two of them tried to escape and hide in an abandoned house. Representatives of the notification group followed them, the men physically resisted and caused physical injuries to the TRC employees.

One of the TRC employees decided to fire a warning shot from a traumatic weapon, but the civilian knocked the gun out of the soldierʼs hands and fired in the direction of the warning group.

After that, the TRC employees used tear gas against the offenders.

After the clash, the injured TRC employee is receiving medical attention; he has a fractured arm.

The attackers were detained by the police and taken to the police station to establish all the circumstances.

Attacks on TRC

On August 16, a man attacked 3 TRC employees and a police officer with a knife in Kharkiv. The attacker was detained.

On August 5, a man tried to take TRC employees hostage and threatened to detonate a grenade in Cherkasy.

On July 24, SBU detained men who were preparing a double terrorist attack near TRC in Mykolaiv.

In February, in the city of Zhovkva (Lviv region), two men attacked a military TRC officer and injured him with an unidentified sharp object.

