Poll: Most Ukrainians ready for ceasefire only if security guarantees are provided

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (75% of those polled) believe that Ukraine should agree to a ceasefire only under the condition of international security guarantees.

This is evidenced by the results of a study by the sociological group "Rating".

To the question "Should Ukraine agree to a ceasefire?" 75% answered "Yes, but only if Ukraine is provided with security guarantees from the US and European countries".

Another 19% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should not agree under any conditions. And 3% of respondents believe that the state should agree to a ceasefire without any conditions. 3% could not answer.

Among the key security guarantees, Ukrainians name: funding for the army and weapons supplies from partners (52%), the obligation of allies to enter the war in the event of a repeated attack (48%), and international patrolling of air and sea space (44%).

When asked "What is most important right now?" 58% of citizens chose receiving guarantees of future funding for the Ukrainian army from Western partners and the supply of weapons in sufficient quantities, while 31% chose the return of territories.

Most respondents (60%) believe that Ukraine is at war with Russia for the future of our children, and 44% of those surveyed say freedom is the reason.

The survey was conducted on August 21-23 using the CATI among 1 600 respondents. Sampling format: random sample of mobile phone numbers (population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey).

The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (the error does not exceed 3.1% with a confidence interval of 0.95).

Security guarantees for Ukraine

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky announced a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

Bloomberg sources also reported that about 10 countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee within the framework of a future peace agreement. In particular, the United Kingdom and France are ready to send hundreds of their soldiers, who will be stationed in Ukraine, but away from the front.

And Donald Trump stated on August 20 that Washington is ready to provide air support to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement with Russia is concluded.

