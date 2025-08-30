GUR destroyed an explosives warehouse in the Tula region

On the night of August 30, forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked an underground explosives warehouse on the territory of the PJSC "Aleksyn Chemical Combine" in the city of Aleksyn, Tula Region.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

The secure warehouse stored, among other things, pyroxylin gunpowder. This is a smokeless powder used in ammunition for small arms, artillery systems, and in some rocket engines.

According to reports on local Telegram channels, local residents heard loud explosions. Fire trucks and ambulances then headed to the scene.