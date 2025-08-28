The GUR drones attacked the Russian “Kalibr” missile carrier in the Azov Sea

Fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense struck a small Russian missile ship of the “Buyan-M” project. It is a carrier of “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

This was reported by the press service of GUR.

The operation was carried out by the Department of Active Intelligence Operations and the GUR special unit "Ghosts" on August 28 near the occupied Crimea.

The Russian missile ship was in the area of potential “Kalibr” launch in the Temryut Bay of the Azov Sea. Due to damage to the radar station and the side, the Russians withdrew it from the combat duty area.

