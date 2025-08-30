The US approves sale of Patriot equipment and Starlink services to Ukraine worth nearly $330 million

The US State Department has approved the sale of spare parts and other equipment for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine worth approximately $179.1 million.

This was reported by the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defense.

They noted that Ukraine has requested the purchase of equipment and services to support the operation of its Patriot air defense systems.

The package includes the provision of the following non-MDE services and equipment:

classified and unclassified spare parts;

maintenance;

classified and unclassified software and updates;

system modifications and corresponding upgrade kits;

communication equipment and related accessories;

maintenance equipment;

technical assistance from the US government representatives and contractors;

as well as other elements of logistical and programmatic support.

RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin will act as prime contractors.

Separately, the State Department approved the sale of Starlink satellite communications services and related equipment for a total of $150 million.

At the end of July, the United States allowed the sale of HAWK missile systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Earlier, on July 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the United States were discussing a "mega-deal" on arms trade. Under it, the United States would buy combat drones tested in Ukraine in exchange for Kyivʼs agreement to purchase a range of American weapons.

