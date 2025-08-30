The Russians massively attacked Ukraine at night. Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered the most

The Russian army massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night of August 30.

Monitoring services wrote that Kh-101/55, “Kalibr”, “Iskander-M” cruise missiles, “Iskander-K” ballistic missiles, as well as “Shahed” and “Geran” drones were launched over Ukraine.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person died and 22 others were injured, including children aged 9, 10, and 16. 14 apartment buildings and over 40 private buildings were damaged, and they were disconnected from electricity and gas supplies.

Infrastructure facilities were damaged and fires broke out in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. A private house and an outbuilding were also set on fire in Dnipro.

Explosions also occurred in Kyiv and the region, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions.

In the Kyiv region, shelling damaged railway infrastructure. As a result, a number of trains were delayed for 2 hours, including:

No. 74 Przemysl — Kharkiv;

No. 24 Chelm — Kyiv;

No. 144 Rakhiv — Sumy;

No. 2 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv;

No. 21 Kharkiv — Lviv;

No. 106 Odesa — Kyiv.

The previous massive Russian attack took place on the night of August 28, when almost 600 drones and 31 missiles were launched into Ukraine, including "Kinzhal" and "Iskander" missiles. The main target was Kyiv, and 25 people were killed in the capital. All areas of the city were affected.

