The death toll from the shelling of August 28 continues to rise in Kyiv

Iryna Perepechko
The number of victims in Kyiv due to a Russian strike on the night of August 28 has increased to 23.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

