The death toll from the shelling of August 28 continues to rise in Kyiv

The number of victims in Kyiv due to a Russian strike on the night of August 28 has increased to 23.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.
- On the night of August 28, the Russians launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles over Ukraine, including “Kinzhal” and “Iskander” missiles. Two missiles hit a residential building in Kyiv. KCMA reported the record consequences of the attack — damage was recorded in all districts of the city in 33 places. The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts were the most affected, one of the hits completely destroyed the entrance of a five-story building. It is known that four children were among the dead.
- The offices of Ukrainska Pravda, Radio Liberty, the European Investment Bank, the EU mission, and the British Council were damaged during the attack.
- White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the US President Donald Trump is "not pleased, but not surprised" by the Russian attack in Kyiv.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.