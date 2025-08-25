On Independence Day, cyberguerrillas hacked Russian TV channels. What were they showing?

On the evening of August 24, Russian television showed a video about the real losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine and other results of the aggression.

Intelligence sources told Babel about this.

Local cyber partisans hacked the Russian provider "No. 3" and broadcast "unauthorized" video on 116 TV channels at once. In addition, they blocked the providerʼs administratorsʼ access to the servers to make it more difficult for them to interrupt the broadcast.

As a result, at least 50 000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation saw explosions at Russian refineries and the burial of Russian soldiers on their screens for more than three hours in a row in the evening prime time.

Those who do not use digital television saw the broadcast through applications from the Apple Store, Google Play and Smart TV services, as well as on cable networks.

In late July, hacker groups “Silent Crow” and “Cyber Partisans BY” carried out a large-scale attack on Aeroflot. Then the company canceled more than 40 flights "due to a failure" in the work of information systems.

The hackers claim that during the operation, which lasted several months, they penetrated the corporate network, were able to gain access to an array of flight history data and personnel control systems, as well as records of telephone conversations within the company. They managed to destroy thousands of the airlineʼs servers, "compromise all critical corporate systems" and gain control over the personal computers of the companyʼs management.

