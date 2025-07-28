Russian airline “Aeroflot” hit by massive hacker attack, dozens of flights canceled

On the morning of July 28, Russian airline Aeroflot reported that it was canceling more than 40 flights due to a "failure" in its information systems.

As it turned out, the cause was a massive hacker attack — the hacker groups Silent Crow and "Cyber guerrillas BY" claimed responsibility for it.

The Aeroflot press service announced the cancellation of flights from Moscowʼs Sheremetyevo Airport. In particular, there will be no flights to Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Stavropol, Mineralnye Vody, several flights to St. Petersburg, a number of other Russian cities, as well as to Minsk and Yerevan.

Aeroflot says its specialists are working to restore services. However, the airline did not provide any information about the reason for the information systems outage.

Hackers from two groups claim that in an operation that lasted several months, they penetrated the corporate network, were able to access a large amount of flight history data and personnel control systems, as well as phone records within the company. According to the statement, the hackers managed to destroy thousands of the airlineʼs servers, "compromise all critical corporate systems" and gain control of the personal computers of the companyʼs management.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of the Russian Federation has opened criminal proceedings into unauthorized access to computer information.

Author: Artem Medvedok

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.