News

The Netherlands will send air defense equipment to Poland to protect Western supplies to Ukraine

Oleksandr Bulin
The Netherlands will send air defense systems to Poland to protect the NATO logistics center, where Western military supplies to Ukraine are concentrated.

The countryʼs Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans wrote about this on social networks.

Starting December 1, 300 Dutch soldiers will serve in Poland for six months. Patriot will protect against ballistic missiles, NASAMS will protect against shorter-range missiles, and other systems will intercept drones.

Earlier, the Netherlands informed that it would deploy F-35 fighters to Poland in the fall.

