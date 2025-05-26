The Netherlands sent the last batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine was sent from the Netherlands — they flew from Folkestone Air Base to Belgium, where they will be prepared for delivery.

This was reported by the press service of the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans was present at Volkel Air Base. He said it was a nostalgic moment, as F-16s have played an important role for the Dutch Air Force for decades.

"But now, as we say goodbye after the transition to the F-35, I couldnʼt imagine a better destination than Ukraine. Because of daily Russian airstrikes, the F-16s are vital to Ukraine. This allows them to deter Russian aggression for us as well," he said.

The minister emphasized that in peacetime, training on these fighters takes years, but Ukrainian pilots and technicians were able to master these aircraft "in record time".

According to him, F-16s have already helped the Ukrainian military shoot down cruise missiles and drones, that is, save lives. The minister added that these aircraft have better technical capabilities and higher survivability in combat than the Soviet ones that Ukraine has used so far.

In total, the Netherlands has transferred 24 fighter jets to Ukraine. They will also continue to transfer everything necessary for the maintenance of the F-16s — spare parts, ammunition, and fuel.

F-16 for Ukraine

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an "Aviation Coalition" aimed at transferring F-16 combat aircraft to Ukraine. The first batch of F-16s was transferred to Ukraine by the Netherlands, as reported in October 2024. The second batch of aircraft arrived in Ukraine in December 2024, sent by Denmark.

In total, four allied states agreed to transfer F-16s to Kyiv: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway (6 aircraft).

