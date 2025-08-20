Mykola Tochytsky appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe. What is known about him

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykola Tochytsky as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

Mykola Tochytskyi / Facebook

By a previous decree, Zelensky dismissed Borys Tarasyuk from this position. He had held this position since December 2019.

Tochytsky was already a permanent representative to the Council of Europe from 2010 to 2016, and from 2016 to 2021 he represented Ukraine to the European Union.

Since 1993, he has worked in various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in 2024, for half a year, he was the deputy head of the Office of President Andriy Yevrmak.

In September 2024, Tochytsky was appointed Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, but he lost his position after the resignation of Denys Shmyhalʼs government.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.