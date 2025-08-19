Trump ruled out deploying the US troops in Ukraine, but assured that Ukraine would receive “a lot of land”

The US President Donald Trump has said that as president he will not allow US troops to be sent to Ukraine.

He said this in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Answering a question about the prospects for security guarantees, Trump said that European countries, including France, Germany, and Britain, would play a leading role.

"They want to have troops on the ground. I donʼt think that will be a problem," he noted.

At the same time, he assured that there would be no American troops in Ukraine: "You have my guarantee as president."

At the same time, he suggested that Ukraineʼs security guarantees could include US air support, without specifying what was meant.

When asked whether the issue of exchanging territories between Ukraine and the Russian Federation was discussed at yesterdayʼs meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump did not directly answer.

However, he said that "Ukraine will return to life and stop the widespread killing of people, it will gain a lot of land".

What was said about security guarantees for Ukraine in Washington

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives.

The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

