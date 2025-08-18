Ministry of Energy: Ukraine continues to negotiate with Azerbaijan on new gas supplies

Ukraine continues to negotiate with Azerbaijan about further supplies of natural gas, and is also negotiating its pumping into its underground storage facilities by non-residents.

This was reported to journalists by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrinchuk, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

She admitted that new deliveries could take place before the heating season begins: "If we have time, we will conclude a new contract, and then we will continue."

Hrinchuk also drew attention to the fact that negotiations are underway regarding the injection of gas by non-residents into Ukraineʼs underground storage facilities and production projects within the framework of the Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Fund.

"We are working with partners, we are currently holding technical consultations on projects with our gas storage facilities to increase the share of partner countries in their use, and on production projects within the framework of the reconstruction fund," the minister said.

Hrinchuk noted that Ukraine is currently "not far" from the governmentʼs reported goal of accumulating at least 13.2 billion m³ by the beginning of the heating season, but is also counting on larger volumes of gas.