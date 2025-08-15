The far-right Alternative for Germany party has been declared extremist in Brandenburg

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution of the federal state of Brandenburg has recognized that the local branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party violates human dignity and the state constitution.

This is what Die Zeit writes about.

A memorandum presented by Brandenburgʼs Interior Minister René Wilke and the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Wilfried Peters, classifies the party as a "confirmed right-wing extremist organization".

The 140-page report notes that flagrant violations of fundamental rights of a free democratic order, such as the principles of democracy and the rule of law, “are observed to a significant extent”. These violations have “increased in frequency, especially recently”. Contacts with right-wing extremist organizations have been “cultivated, maintained and consistently intensified” since 2020.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution claims that key party representatives are questioning the legitimacy of constitutional procedures and decisions in a way that is aimed at “generally undermining the German political system”. In the debate on migration, the party is deliberately using “apocalyptic horror scenarios” to stoke fears and increase social tensions.

The classification of the organization as a confirmed right-wing extremist will, among other things, allow for more effective and easier use of intelligence resources in investigations against the party. It also forms the basis for possible further steps, such as a ban procedure. Minister Wilke added that a ban is still a long way off, but it will happen if AfD continues to radicalize.

The party criticized the decision. The leader of the faction in the Brandenburg state parliament Hans-Christoph Berndt said that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution "threatens democracy".

What is known about the Alternative for Germany?

The Alternative for Germany is a far-right populist party that advocates ending aid to Ukraine and lifting sanctions against Russia. Its approval ratings have been steadily rising since January 2023. The party is benefiting from the economic situation, which worsened during the coronavirus pandemic and then after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

AfD has the highest support in the eastern, poorer part of Germany. Another important issue that worries Germans is migration. So AfD has made this issue central to its election platform. The party proposes to limit the number of migrants who can come to Germany and to abandon any obligations to the European Union. Currently, the EU has quotas, according to which member states must accept a certain number of migrants each year. AfD proposes to decide this exclusively at the national level.

In April 2025, Alternative for Germany topped the countryʼs political party rankings for the first time.

In May, Germanyʼs Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution declared AfD a confirmed right-wing extremist organization "due to the extremist nature of the entire party, which disregards human dignity". However, this status was suspended less than a week later.

