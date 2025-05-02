German intelligence has called the far-right AfD party an extremist group

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has recognized the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a confirmed right-wing extremist organization "due to the extremist character of the entire party, which disregards human dignity".

This was reported by the press service of the department.

It stated that from May 2, 2025, the party is considered to be acting against the foundations of the democratic system in Germany. The Cologne Administrative Court and the Higher Administrative Court of North Rhine-Westphalia confirmed in 2022 and 2024 that there was extensive evidence of the AfDʼs anti-democratic actions. Further checks confirmed this.

The agency investigated the partyʼs program, public statements by its representatives, ties to other right-wing radical groups, as well as its work during the last elections and relations with its youth wing, the Junge Alternative organization, which is also recognized as right-wing radical.

Therefore, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Germany concluded that the party promotes the idea that the German people are an ethnic community by origin, which excludes certain groups (for example, Muslims or people with migrant roots) from equal participation in society. This is contrary to democratic principles.

This understanding of German society became the basis for the partyʼs regular hostile rhetoric — against migrants, minorities, and Muslims.

The Alternative for Germany is a far-right populist party that advocates ending aid to Ukraine and lifting sanctions against Russia. Its approval ratings have been steadily rising since January 2023. The party is benefiting from the economic situation, which worsened during the coronavirus pandemic and then after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The AfD has the highest support in the eastern, poorer part of Germany. Another important issue that worries Germans is migration. So the AfD has made this issue central to its election platform. The party proposes to limit the number of migrants who can come to Germany and to abandon any obligations to the European Union. Currently, the EU has quotas, according to which member states must accept a certain number of migrants each year. The AfD proposes to resolve this issue exclusively at the national level.

In April 2025, Alternative for Germany topped the countryʼs political party rankings for the first time.

