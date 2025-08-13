The MP Khrystenko has been put on the wanted list — he is suspected of working for FSB and strengthening Russian influence on NABU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared Fedir Khrystenko, a member of parliament from the now banned “OPZZh” party, wanted.

The corresponding wanted card appeared on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The card states that Khrystenko disappeared on July 21 and is wanted for hiding from pre-trial investigation bodies.

What preceded

On July 21, SBU reported Khrystenko to be suspected of treason and abuse of influence.

The investigation believes that FSB recruited Khrystenko during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych. He is currently in close contact with Yuriy Ivanyushchenko (known as Yura Yenakievsky), who is an FSB resident and the Russian intelligence serviceʼs "watcher" for the "DPR". Khrystenko was also a liaison for collaborator Armen Sarkisyan (known as Armen Horlivsky), who died in an explosion in one of the elite Moscow residential complexes in early 2025.

According to the special services, Khrystenko actively carried out tasks for the Russian special services during the Revolution of Dignity. In particular, for the organization of the "Anti-Maidan", he used private carriers under his control to transport "titushkies".

SBU says that Khrystenko is currently in close contact with some of the NABU leaders. Among them is one of the heads of the NABUʼs interregional detective departments Ruslan Maghamedrasulov, who was detained by SBU on July 21 on suspicion of doing business with the Russian Federation and having contacts with Russians. Khrystenko has known this detective since their time studying together at Donetsk University.

SBU also claims that it was Khrystenko who organized the "special operation" during which NABU detectives helped Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs business partner Hennadii Boholyubov escape.

After the full-scale invasion began, Khrystenko fled Ukraine abroad.

