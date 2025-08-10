The head of European diplomacy gathers foreign ministers — they will talk about the meeting between Trump and Putin

European Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas will convene foreign ministers of EU member states on Monday, August 11, to discuss next steps in connection with the planned meeting between US and Russian leaders Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Reuters writes about this.

"The US has the power to force Russia into serious negotiations. Any agreement between the US and Russia must include Ukraine and the EU, as this is a matter of security for Ukraine and all of Europe," she said.

Kallas stated that, "working to achieve a sustainable and just peace, we are guided by a clear norm of international law: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine".

"The agreement should not become a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance, and Europe," she added.

The diplomat also noted that the ministers will discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Next week, on August 15, Putin and Trump will meet in Alaska. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine.

Trump previously claimed that there was a "good chance" of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. However, Putin himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there were currently no suitable conditions for this.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.