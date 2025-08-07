Axious: Witkoff to brief Ukraine and NATO allies on results of meeting with Putin

The US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative Steve Witkoff plans to hold a video conference with officials from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland on August 7.

Axious writes about this, citing two sources.

Witkoff plans to brief them on his meeting with Putin on August 6 and discuss next steps, including a possible meeting between Trump and Putin.

Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow, after which Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone. The American leader described the meeting in Moscow as “significant progress”.

The NYT later reported that Trump wants to meet Putin in person next week. And shortly after the personal meeting with Putin, he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin. Trump himself noted that there is a “good chance” of a meeting with Putin and Zelensky.

On August 7, Zelensky confirmed that the previous day, potential formats for peace meetings at the leadership level in the near future had been discussed. These included two bilateral formats and one trilateral one.

Putin said that his meeting with Trump could take place in the UAE. Regarding the meeting with Zelensky, he noted that he “generally has nothing against it”, but that “appropriate conditions” must be created for this — and they are still far from being created.

