The number of victims of shelling on July 31 in Kyiv has increased

The number of casualties in Kyiv has increased due to combined shelling by the Russian army on July 31.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

A man who suffered a serious neck injury died in hospital.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the night of July 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 drones. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones.

One of the missiles hit a residential building in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital. Five children were among the dead. The youngest child was two years old. 159 people were injured, including 16 children. August 1 was a Day of Mourning in the capital.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.