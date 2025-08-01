Trump called Russiaʼs actions “disgusting” and promised new sanctions over Russian attack on Kyiv

The US President Donald Trump has expressed anger at Russia after its attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31. He called Russiaʼs actions "disgusting" and vowed to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

Trump said this at a press conference.

"Russia, I think what theyʼre doing is disgusting [...]. I think what Russia is doing is very sad. A lot of Russians are dying [...], Russians are dying, Ukrainians are dying," Trump told reporters at the White House on July 31.

He said the United States is planning to impose new sanctions on Russia. But he added that he doesnʼt know if the sanctions bother Putin.

The American president also said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow after a trip to Israel, where he discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with Israeli officials.

On July 14, Trump expressed frustration with the Russian leaderʼs refusal to agree to a ceasefire and reported a wave of arms shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. He also threatened further sanctions against Moscow if a peace deal was not reached within 50 days.

On July 28, Trump again expressed his disappointment with Putin and said he was reducing the deadline for ending the war to 10-12 days. The American president wants to see a ceasefire in Ukraine by August 8.

