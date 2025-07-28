Trump wants to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Putin to end the war in Ukraine (UPD)

The US President Donald Trump plans to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Putin to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump said this in a conversation with reporters on July 28. The politician is currently in Scotland meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Iʼm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed. So weʼre going to have to reconsider everything, and Iʼm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a shorter period," the US president said.

At the same event, he said he would set a new deadline for Moscow — “10 or 12” days. In this way, the politician will try to increase pressure and force Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

"I will set a new deadline — about 10 or 12 days from today. There is no point in waiting. It used to be 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just donʼt see any progress," Donald Trump added.

On July 14, Trump expressed frustration with the Russian leaderʼs refusal to agree to a ceasefire and reported a wave of arms shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. He also threatened further sanctions against Moscow if a peace deal was not reached within 50 days.

Reuters sources believe that Putin intends to continue fighting in Ukraine until the West agrees to his terms for peace. The interlocutors are convinced that he is not intimidated by Donald Trumpʼs threats of increased sanctions, and his territorial claims may expand as Russian troops advance.

Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported a meeting with the leaders of Russia and the United States. Erdoganʼs representatives expected that during the talks with Putin and Trump, it would be possible to find out whether it would be possible to bring them together in Istanbul.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.