Erdogan to speak with Putin and Trump about their meeting in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon speak with the leaders of Russia and the United States.

This was reported by the Ankara Communications Directorate on its X page.

According to the agency, negotiations between the Turkish president with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place in the coming days.

"This week, after holding talks with Putin and Trump, we will try to find out if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul," the publication says.

The third round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow took place in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23. As Rustem Umerov reported, the main topics were a ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and a meeting of leaders for a just peace.

At a briefing after the talks, he added that Ukraine had proposed to Russia to hold a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin with the participation of the presidents of Turkey and the United States by the end of the summer.

