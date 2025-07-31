The number of victims due to shelling on July 29 has increased in the Kharkiv region

The number of people killed in Russian shelling in the village of Novoplatonivka in the Kharkiv region has risen to seven.

This is reported by the Kharkiv region police.

The occupiers struck the village with a multiple rocket launcher system at around 10:38 a.m. on July 29. The State Emergency Service says that people had gathered to receive humanitarian aid, at which time the Russians attacked civilians.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

5 people died on the spot, three more were injured. A local store also caught fire as a result of the attack. Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.