Russians killed 5 civilians in the Kharkiv region (UPD)

On July 29, at around 10:38, the occupiers struck the village of Novoplatonivka, Borivskyi territorial community, Izyumskyi district, Kharkiv region. Five people were killed and three more were injured.

This is reported by the Kharkiv region police.

Previously, they attacked with a multiple launch rocket system. As a result of the attack, a local store caught fire. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

UPD: The State Emergency Service says that people gathered to receive humanitarian aid, and it was at this time that the Russians attacked civilians with MLRS.

