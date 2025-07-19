Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is preparing a lawsuit against Russia over the downing of a passenger plane, and mentioned the Malaysian Boeing

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the country is preparing documents for a lawsuit against Russia over the shooting down of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in December 2024.

He said that it may take time, but Azerbaijan is ready to wait ten years, as was the case with the Malaysian Boeing, which Russian forces shot down over the Donetsk region in the summer of 2014.

He said this at the III Shusha Global Forum, writes the Azerbaijani media outlet Report.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has not received a response from Russia for seven months after the disaster. The countryʼs Prosecutor General regularly sends letters to the Russian Investigative Committee, but they are replied that the investigation is ongoing.

"Unfortunately, we have not received any response from Russian officials, although seven months have passed. Everything is clear to us: we know what happened, and we can prove it. And we know that Russian officials know what happened. And the question is why they are not doing what any neighbour would do. Our requests or demands are absolutely natural — to admit this accident as their fault, to punish those who stopped our plane, and to pay compensation to the families of the deceased, those who were injured, and AZAL to compensate for the loss of the plane," Aliyev said.

Aliyev denied that the plane could have shot down the Ukrainian drone, as the entire plane was full of holes and had been attacked twice.

"Can you imagine a Ukrainian drone flying, aiming at an Azerbaijani plane, hitting it, then falling, and then again? So, this is a story for kindergarten. We know what happened," Aliyev said.