Former Defense Minister Umerov appointed as a Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
The decree was published on the presidentʼs website.
Umerov has been the Minister of Defense since September 2023. On July 17, he was dismissed and former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was appointed to this position.
Before that, he headed the State Property Fund (2022–2023), and even earlier he was an MP of the 11th convocation from the “Voice” party and Deputy Head of the Permanent Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (2019–2022).
- The parliament appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as prime minister on July 17. The Rada also voted on a new government, appointing 13 ministers as a package and two more individually.
- Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanyshyna has been appointed Presidential Envoy for Development of Cooperation with the United States. She will hold this position until her candidacy for ambassador to the United States is confirmed.
