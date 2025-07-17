Olha Stefanishyna became Commissioner for Development of Cooperation with the USA

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Olha Stefanyshyna as the presidential commissioner for the development of cooperation with the United States.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"In this status, Olha will work to maintain momentum in relations with America while all the proper procedures for approving her candidacy for the position of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States with Washington are ongoing," he added.

Stefanishyna has been the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine since 2020. And in 2024, she also became the Minister of Justice and held this position until the resignation of the government on July 16.

The current Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is Oksana Markarova. In September 2024, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson called on Zelensky to fire her, accusing the ambassador of alleged unreliability and ineffectiveness as a diplomat. At that time, Volodymyr Zelensky refused to discuss Markarovaʼs dismissal with Speaker Johnson.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.