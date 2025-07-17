Shmyhal becomes new Defense Minister. Sybiha reassigned to Foreign Ministry

The Verkhovna Rada, at its meeting on July 17, supported the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting, which was led by the MP from the "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Andriy Sybiha was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, and he held this position until the resignation of the government on July 16.

271 MPs voted for this decision, one was against.

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was appointed the new Minister of Defense. He replaced Rustem Umerov in this position.

The decision was supported by 267 MPs, three were against.

Earlier in the day, the parliament appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as prime minister. The parliament also voted unanimously for a new government, appointing 13 ministers. Among the new appointments:

Taras Kachka became Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, replacing Olha Stefanyshyna. Prior to that, Kachka held the position of Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine;

previous Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko became the new Minister of Justice;

became the new Minister of Justice; The Ministry of Energy was headed by the previous Minister of Ecology Svitlana Hrinchuk;

Oleksiy Sobolev took up the position of Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture — previously he was First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy;

Denys Ulyutin became the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. Before that, he was the First Deputy Minister of Finance.

