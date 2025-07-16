Russians wounded the mayor of a Latvian city during his trip to Ukraine

The head of the municipal council of the Latvian city of Ogre Egils Helmanis was injured in Russian shelling of Ukraine. He was delivering vehicles and other assistance to Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the Latvian media outlet LSM.lv, citing a representative of the Ogre municipality Patriks Griva.

“Such trips are regularly on the mayor’s agenda. Since 2022, since the beginning of the war, he has donated and brought a significant number of cars every few months, this time around 20 cars,” Griva said.

Grivaʼs Ukrainian sources report that Helmanisʼ health is stable. When asked if the mayor is in the hospital, Griva replied that details about the shelling and the location of the incident are unknown. The route the humanitarian aid truck was traveling is being kept secret. There is also no more precise information about the injuries.

