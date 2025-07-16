The Russian army fired drones at Vinnytsia. There are damages and casualties

On the night of July 16, the occupiers attacked Vinnytsia and the region with drones, there are casualties, including seriously injured ones.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna.

The Russians struck civilian infrastructure and an industrial facility in the regional center. The fire has already been contained at one location, while the State Emergency Service is still working at the other.

Seven people were injured, including five with burns, two of them seriously, and three more suffered moderate injuries. The enemy damaged four residential buildings in the region: roofs, windows, and doors were torn out. One apartment was significantly damaged.

In total, 28 drones attacked Vinnytsia region that night, of which approximately 18 targets were destroyed by the Air Defense, Natalia Zabolotna reported.

